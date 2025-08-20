More regulatory demarcations for cosmetics from those for drugs needed: Nivea India CEO

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Regulations for cosmetics require more demarcations from those for drugs, and companies must be allowed to test new personal care products within a framework before they can start production in India, Nivea India CEO Geetika Mehta said on Wednesday.

While the government has done a lot to support local manufacturing in India through PLI (production linked incentive) schemes, especially in the food and pharma sectors, if the incentives could be considered to be extend to personal care products, it will help companies exporting such items from India, Mehta said while speaking at the 'MASSMERIZE 2025' event organised by industry chamber Ficci.

"In the space that we are in, personal care, it is sometimes looked at as drugs and cosmetics together. Of course, there is already some kind of demarcation, but I think more needs to happen there, because drugs rightfully need to be more regulated, and cosmetics need that little bit more space to be able to have," she said when asked about regulatory challenges in India.

Citing the example of cosmeceuticals, she said they do not require the same level of regulation and therefore should not be viewed in the same way as pharmaceuticals.

Mehta also said the company faces challenges while looking to import a product at first and test the waters before starting local production.

"The import requirements are really hard," Mehta said, adding that it sometimes takes nine months to register the product and the process is complex.

She further said, "I think that can be hard for organisations which need to just check the models before production in India starts. It kind of gives us the cold feet, to be honest, as an organisation." "Do we really want to look at newer products or do we just continue with the products that we already have," she asked.

Stating that experimentation is great for individuals, Mehta suggested, within the right regulations, new products must be allowed to be tested in the market and "then prove it and then start production (locally)".

On incentives for local manufacturing, she said the government has done a lot to support through the PLI schemes, especially in the food and pharma sectors, but the personal care products are not covered as yet.

If the PLI can be extended to personal care products, she said, it will be beneficial for companies like Nivea, which is already exporting from its Sanand plant in Gujarat. PTI RKL SHW