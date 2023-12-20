More than 13.45 cr HSN plates affixed on motor vehicles so far

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) More than 13.45 crore high-security registration plates were affixed on motor vehicles so far, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) Technical Standing Committee in May 1999 made several recommendations for amendment in CMVR, which also included recommendation relating to High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

"As per data available on VAHAN Portal, as of 14th December, 2023, a total number of 13,45,10,172 HSRPs have been affixed on motor vehicles through OEMs," he said.

HSRP in India are specialized license plates that are designed to enhance the security of vehicle registration and reduce vehicle-related crimes such as theft and fraud. These number plates have several security features to make them tamper-proof and easily traceable.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said as on date, 1,467 projects of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been brought under the Bhoomi Rashi Portal.

The objective of Bhoomi Rashi portal is to provide a single point platform for online processing of land acquisition notifications to accelerate highway infrastructure development projects in India and payment of compensation for land acquisition. PTI BKS MR