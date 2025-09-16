More than 2 lakh camps organised till Sep 15 under fin inclusion saturation drive

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) More than 2.3 lakh camps have been organised across districts in the country till September 15 to expand the outreach of financial services under the saturation drive, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The nationwide three-month Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign, launched on July 1, has completed two-and-a-half months.

This has resulted in the opening of over 61 lakh new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and more than 2.6 crore fresh enrollments under the three Jan Suraksha social security schemes, reflecting a strong momentum towards universal financial inclusion, the ministry said in a statement.

Further, it said, awareness programs are conducted regarding digital frauds, access to unclaimed deposits and Grievance redressal mechanisms.

The Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry launched a three-month Nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign from July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, with a view to include the last person in the country under Financial Inclusion schemes.

The campaign has achieved great success as reflected in the substantial progress made in Financial Inclusion parameters, it said.

The campaign's primary objective is to extend the reach of flagship schemes- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to all eligible individuals across the country, it said.

To achieve this objective, it said, camps are being conducted in all the 2.70 lakh GPs and ULBs. These camps are also facilitating Re-KYC, nomination updates for bank accounts and providing awareness on unclaimed deposits & digital frauds.

Between July 1 and September 14, 2025, the campaign has facilitated meaningful community engagement. Through strategic outreach and publicity of upcoming camps, citizens are being actively encouraged to visit camps and avail the benefits of the schemes, it added. PTI DP MR MR