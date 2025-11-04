More than 200 MSMEs to participate in MP industrial exhibition

Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) More than 200 MSMEs will participate in an industrial exhibition organised by the Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Bhopal from November 21 to 23, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Federation President Deepak Sharma and Secretary Praveen Acharya said that industry representatives from countries such as Russia and Oman will participate in the three-day exhibition, "Fed Expo 2025".

Their presence will provide the state's industrial units with the opportunity to establish business relationships with international entrepreneurs, strengthen industrial ties between India and other countries and promote mutual trade, Sharma said.

He said the objective of the exhibition is to foster dialogue, business collaboration, and create new business opportunities between industries, government enterprises, and MSME units.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Railways, defence establishments, HEG, Bina Refinery and other large units, state government departments and regional industrial units are actively participating in the event.

Sharma said that entrepreneurs in the MSME sector will have the opportunity to showcase their products and do business with public sector companies.

Educational institutions and start-ups from the state are also participating in the expo, he added.