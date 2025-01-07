More than 300 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Over 300 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions.

An official said there were no flight diversions on Tuesday.

In a post on X at 5.20 pm, DIAL said runway visibility at Delhi airport has improved and all flights are operating normally.

Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.

According to the official, more than 300 flights were delayed at the airport on account of low visibility conditions.

DIAL operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flight movements every day.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions also impacted flight operations at other airports.

"Flights to/from Amritsar, Chandigarh and Patna continue to be impacted. We understand how this impacts your travel plans, and we truly wish wish the weather had been more favourable.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and are hopeful for a return to normalcy as soon as the weather clears," IndiGo said in a post on X at 6.28 pm. PTI RAM DRR