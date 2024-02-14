More than 500 hospitals certified as 'Eat Right Campus' by FSSAI

New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said more than 500 hospitals across the country have been certified as ‘Eat Right Campus’.

The initiative focuses on creating safe, healthy and sustainable food environments within various institutions and workplaces, including hospitals as part of FSSAI’s Eat Right India movement.

Among these certified hospitals and medical colleges, about 100 are government hospitals, FSSAI said in a statement.

SNM Hospital in Leh, Bangalore Baptist Hospital Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital have also embraced the initiative, it added.

FSSAI has established rigorous criteria and a comprehensive evaluation process for the Eat Right Campus certification.

Eat Right India movement was started in 2019 as a large-scale effort to transform the country’s food ecosystem to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

More than 2,900 workplaces across the country are now recognized as Eat Right Campus, transforming the lives of thousands of people working on these campuses.