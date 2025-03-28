More than 60pc wheat area sown under climate resilient varieties: Govt in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The government on Friday said that more than 60 per cent of wheat area planted during the rabi (winter-sown) season was under climate resilient varieties.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said, "The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through its All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on wheat has developed 114 varieties during the last 15 years which are suited to varying weather conditions.

"...Out of total wheat area planted in the country during 2024-25, more than 60 per cent of wheat area is under climate resilient varieties. These climate-resilient varieties show less reduction in yield under stress environments," he added.

The minister was replying to a question regarding the measures being taken to ensure that the wheat crop is not affected by rising temperatures in March.

"The wheat varieties such as DBW187, DBW303, DBW327, WH1270, PBW872 have been developed and notified for the October planting and modifying planting schedules has allowed the grain filling to occur at comparatively lower temperatures and reduces the wheat exposure to heat stress, thereby resulting in higher yield," Thakur said.

In addition, ICAR- Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) Karnal is monitoring the weather situation and issuing advisories to farmers, allowing them to implement protective measures in case of rising temperature.

"Further, IIWBR is also involved in breeder seed supply of high-quality wheat seeds and direct seed distribution to farmers," Thakur said.

Wheat harvesting has started in many states.

India's wheat production is estimated at a record 1154.30 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June) as against 1132.92 lakh tonnes in the preceding year, as per the government data. PTI MJH MJH MR