More than 80pc insured persons unsure about efficacy of health cover, claims survey

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) More than 80 per cent of insured persons polled feel unsure about the efficacy of their health insurance cover due to rising hospitalisation and medical costs in India, says a survey by Future Generali India Insurance.

The survey, Health Unlimited, found that when faced with a claim, two out of every three individuals feel insecure and inadequately covered as they encounter unexpected bills.

“Nine out of ten health insurance policyholders feel that recharge of sum insured is a key benefit,” the survey stated.

This growing concern highlights the need for comprehensive healthcare solutions, Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, said.

“Rising cost of medical treatment is a cause of concern for a vast majority of people in India, despite having a health cover,” Rau said.

The survey was conducted among 800 insured individuals aged 25-plus. It claimed that India had one of the highest medical inflation rates among other Asian countries in 2021 - approximately 14 per cent higher than China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Rau said Future Generali India Insurance has come up with a comprehensive health insurance offering, ‘Health Unlimited’, to ensure that customers do not run out of coverage even during times of higher bills, irrespective of their sum insured getting exhausted.

The plan offers unlimited restoration of the sum insured starting from the second claim, providing complete financial security without the worry of exhausting coverage, he added.