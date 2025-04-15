More than half of Indian going abroad look at website reviews to select destination

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) As many as 67 per cent of the persons surveyed look at reviews on travel websites while choosing their overseas travel destination, said a report.

Besides, 51 per cent of the individuals polled pick up their destination based on the recommendations of friends and family, according to 2025 Global Travel Trends Report published by American Express India.

Nearly one-third of Indians typically download relevant travel apps before their trip, the report said which has taken a sample size of 1,023 Indian adults.

Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before and seek holistic experiences during their travel, American Express Banking Corp India CEO and country manager Sanjay Khanna said.

"At American Express, we understand the preferences of our Card Members and are committed to helping them unlock more value on travel, dining, shopping and entertainment - through each aspect of their journey," he said.

Indians are willing to go the distance and travel both domestically (36 per cent) and internationally (32 per cent) for a sporting event in 2025, it said..

Cricket (63 per cent), football/soccer (38 per cent) are the top sports Indians are planning to travel for this year, it added. PTI DP DP MR