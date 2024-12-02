More women pilots should come into helicopter industry: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said more women pilots should come into the helicopter industry as helicopters are critical in connecting unserved areas where building an airport or operating an aircraft is difficult.

Advertisment

Highlighting that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women compared to the global average of 5 per cent, the minister said efforts are continuing to empower women in the aviation sector.

"I would encourage more people, especially women, to become not only commercial aviation pilots but also helicopter pilots... More women pilots should come into the helicopter industry," he said at an event in the national capital.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the civil aviation ministry is taking various initiatives to boost the helicopter industry also.

Advertisment

Naidu said the helicopter industry has a critical role in expanding air connectivity network to unserved areas where building an airport or taking a commercial plane is very very difficult.

The minister was speaking at a conference organised by the Indian section of The Ninety-Nines, a grouping of women pilots. PTI RAM TRB