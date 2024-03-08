More women stepping into entrepreneurship roles, gaining investor confidence remains key challenge

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Women in India are increasingly stepping into the realm of entrepreneurship as they strive for financial independence and empowerment.

While there has been a surge in the number of women entrepreneurs making their mark in various industries, a significant challenge persists. Despite their entrepreneurial drive and innovative ideas, many women face obstacles in securing investor confidence and funding support.

This disparity highlights the need for greater support systems and initiatives to bridge the gap and empower women entrepreneurs to thrive in the competitive business landscape.

"The upward trajectory in the representation of women in the Best Workplaces, soaring from 21 per cent in 2021 to a commendable 26 per cent in 2023, speaks volumes about the transformative journey towards gender inclusivity," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO of Great Place To Work, India.

Ramaswamy said that while India has made significant progress in fostering diverse workplaces, it needs to actively listen beyond socio-economic barriers, address the needs of our female employees (across age brackets), and create an environment where they are genuinely empowered.

"Investing in female leadership development needs building inclusive cultures, and celebrating diverse voices are not just buzzwords but essential steps toward unlocking our collective promise," she said.

Organisations recognised for their efforts in building positive work environments for women see a demonstrably happier and more engaged workforce, she noted.

Co-founder of YesMadam, Akanksha Vishnoi said it is essential to acknowledge and address these obstacles, creating a supportive environment where women can thrive.

"By championing diversity, fostering inclusion, and implementing supportive policies, companies should endeavour to create an ecosystem where women can balance their caregiving responsibilities with their professional aspirations," Vishnoi said.

Women entrepreneurs face significant challenges when it comes to raising funds. Research indicates that gender bias is prevalent during the funding process, with 62 per cent of women entrepreneurs experiencing some form of bias. This bias often manifests as sexism, hindering women from securing investor confidence and funding support.

"The decline from $2.4 billion-plus to $480 million-plus in funding raised by women-led startups between 2022 and 2023 reinforces the systemic hurdles that women continue to encounter in securing investment for their ventures," Kajal Malik, co-founder and CBO of PickMyWork, said.

Despite initiatives aimed at promoting gender diversity in entrepreneurship, the stark contrast in funding figures indicates that more concerted efforts are needed to level the playing field and ensure equal opportunities for all entrepreneurs, regardless of gender, she said.

"When we say that most industries are male-dominated, it implies that various forms of sexism, stereotyping, and biases exist. It's not a narrative concocted by women; it's the daily reality that women face in the startup ecosystem. These biases are so subtle and go unnoticed, leaving individuals uninformed of their prejudiced perceptions," Malik further said.

Aparna Acharekar, co-founder of coto, said that women entrepreneurs face challenges like unconscious bias, lack of representation and institutional hurdles which are associated with venture funding.

"In order to bring change, we need to have more female investors and decision-makers who support and resource female entrepreneurs in addition to encouraging more women to seek entrepreneurship," she said.

"Organisations need to promote diversity and inclusion within their companies by actively engaging in hiring and retaining female talent, offering mentorship and support to aspiring women leaders and creating an environment which values diverse perspectives.

"Additionally, offering flexible/remote work arrangements, special employee assistance programmes like child care assistance and flexible return-to-work policies in order to foster loyalty and commitment among the female workforce," Acharekar said.

Sandiip Bhammer, founder and co-managing partner of Green Frontier Capital, said that despite the global trend where women-led startups receive a fraction of venture capital, Indian women entrepreneurs have begun to carve a niche for themselves, standing out through innovation and resilience. PTI ANK MBI ANZ SHW