Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, others buy 1.92 pc stake in Ather Energy for Rs 521 cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others, on Wednesday collectively bought a 1.92 per cent stake in Ather Energy from the National Investment And Infrastructure Fund for nearly Rs 521 crore through open market transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF, Invesco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, WhiteOak Capital MF and Tata AIG Life Insurance Company Ltd also bought shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy, as per the block deal data available on the BSE and NSE.

These entities purchased a total of 73,33,219 shares on NSE and BSE, representing a combined 1.92 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Ather Energy.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 710 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 520.66 crore.

Meanwhile, the National Investment And Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) through its affiliate National Investment and Infrastructure Fund-II offloaded the same number of shares at the same price.

Mumbai-based National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) is a sovereign-linked alternative asset manager, anchored by the Government of India.

At the December quarter end, NIIF held a 1.92 per cent stake in Ather Energy.

After the share sale, the NIIF have exited Ather Energy by selling its entire stake.

Shares of Ather Energy fell 1.59 per cent to close at Rs 716 apiece on the NSE, while the scrip of the company slipped 1.53 per cent to settle at Rs 715.95 on the BSE.

Earlier in February, Ather Energy reported a narrowing of the net loss to Rs 85 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 198 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 996 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 650 crore in the year-ago period, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly volumes of 67,851 units, delivering 50 per cent year-on-year growth, it added.

In November 2025, NIIF divested nearly a 3 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy for Rs 541 crore. PTI HG MR