MoS IT calls for onboarding govt websites on NIC's new platform to ease their access

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Parasada has called for onboarding more government department websites under the 'Digital Brand Identity Manual' framework for making them easy to use for citizens.

Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) underlines the need to bring uniformity across government websites and digital platforms.

The DBIM defines key elements of a consistent digital identity, including visual identities such as logos, colour palettes, typography, and imagery, as well as verbal identities like brand voice, messaging frameworks, and tag lines.

"You have to keep in mind people who will have access from various backgrounds. It is about making it easy for them. The whole intent is to simplify it (government platforms). I believe that 5-6 websites of various ministries have been reformed. A lot needs to be done," Prasada said.

He asked Meity officials to add the commerce ministry website on the platform at the earliest.

The DBIM aims to standardise government websites by streamlining visual and functional consistency across portals, provide a standardized content management system GOV.IN CMS tailored for DBIM Compliant websites and applications, a central content publishing system (CCPS) which will be a key source for government information for dissemination.

"CCPS makes all information easily available on the fingertips of citizens. All government achievements and campaigns from G20 to India Semicon Mission to vision of viksit bharat shall be given a dedicated corner on each government website," Prasada.

The websites under DBIM framework will come integrated with Bhashini voice technology which will enable people to access information on platforms by speaking out commands in 22 official languages of the country.

The DBIM is an initiative of the National e-Governance Division and NIC.

Meity Secretary S Krishnan said that the government recognises the importance of NIC as the original technology provider in government and across governments.

"Now it's important that legacy, the trust and the ubiquitousness that NIC enjoys is something that we carry forward. Technological advancement has been tremendous across the board. The private sector has gone well ahead of whatever needs to be done. We should work with each other and make sure that the government's ultimate goal of ensuring that we are able to deliver in a digital environment is assured," Krishnan said.

He said that the digital economy is growing twice as fast as the rest of the economy, and it's soon likely to be about 20 per cent of the overall economy from about 13 per cent at present. I think that technology is what NIC can provide to various government organizations," Krishnan said. PTI PRS HVA