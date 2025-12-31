MoS Pemmasani launches land stack pilot in Chandigarh, TN

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on Wednesday launched the country's first 'land stack' in Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu and released the 'Glossary of Revenue Terms' (GoRT).

A land stack is a government initiative to create a single, digital platform for all land records.

The rural development ministry in a statement called it a significant stride towards modernising land administration under the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

"These initiatives mark a transition towards modern, transparent, and citizen-centric land governance, aligning India's historical land record systems with the demands of contemporary digital governance," the ministry said.

The statement said, drawing from international best practices in countries like Singapore, the UK, and Finland, the land stack is envisaged as an integrated, GIS-based digital platform.

"Currently, citizens often face fragmented information across various departments. The land stack addresses this by providing single-window access to land and property information for both citizens and government agencies," it said.

The land stack portal will enable informed decision-making by citizens through integrated access to land-related information, enhancing citizen convenience, transparency and trust, it said.

"It reduces the risk of inadvertent purchase of unauthorised or non-compliant properties. It improves inter-departmental coordination and supports data-driven governance. It represents a significant e-Governance reform in land administration," it added.