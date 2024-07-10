MoS Prasada suggests toy industry to support artisans, nurture creativity

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada has asked the domestic toy industry to support artisans, and nurture creativity through toys.

Addressing a Toy CEO Meet here on July 8, the minister said the industry should increase collaborations to boost the growth of the sector.

The meet provided a platform for collaboration between the Indian and global toy industries. It was attended by prominent global players, including Walmart, Amazon, Spin Master, and IMC Toys, and members from the domestic industry, including Sunlord Apparels Manufacturing Company, Playgro Toys and Little Genius Toys.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said various government steps taken for the industry have helped promote domestic manufacturing.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary in the DPIIT, also encouraged the industry to continue engaging with the department in case of any challenges.

Invest India Chief Executive Officer Nivruti Rai highlighted that India has a huge market potential for investment due to expanding toy demand with a growing young population.

During the stakeholder discussions, global players such as Walmart, IMC Toys, Spin Master spoke about their own growth stories and expressed enthusiasm to expand operations in India, the DPIIT said. PTI RR SGC SHW