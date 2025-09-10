MoSPI invites feedback on draft National Industrial Classification - 2025

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has invited feedback from stakeholders on draft National Industrial Classification (NIC) – 2025.

The NIC serves as a foundational tool utilized across multiple domains, including statistical surveys, censuses, economic research, registration processes, and for policy formulation by central and state government agencies.

India brought out its first Standard Industrial Classification in 1962. Thereafter, it was regularly revised in consonance with the revisions in the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC) to NIC 1970, NIC 1987, NIC 1990, NIC 1998, NIC 2004 and NIC 2008.

According to an official statement, the ministry is undertaking a number of structural reforms to improve timeliness, quality and granularity of data such as updating the base year of the major indicators, refining methodologies of various surveys to enable local level data collection and updating various statistical classifications.

As part of these efforts, the ministry has now revised its NIC-2008 and prepared the draft NIC-2025.

Considering the importance of NIC and its use by diverse stakeholders, MoSPI invites comments and suggestions from all stakeholders, including government agencies, industry representatives, academic institutions and the general public, to ensure that the revised NIC-2025 remains relevant, unambiguous and user-friendly, it stated.

Comments may be provided by September 20, 2025 through e-mail (classification-esd@mospi.nic.in).

A comprehensive revision of the NIC-2008 became due after the approval and adoption of ISIC Revision 5 in 2024 by the United Nations Statistical Commission.

The revision was also imperative due to the significant structural and technological changes that have occurred in the Indian economy, including the emergence of new industries, services, and technological advancements that require appropriate inclusion and representation.

The draft NIC-2025 has been formulated under the aegis of an Expert Committee comprising eminent academicians, economists, industry associations and experts from various domains.

Extensive consultations were also done with stakeholders, including central ministries/ departments, industry experts, and other relevant organizations. PTI KKS ANU