MOSPI launches beta version of Model Context Protocol server

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday launched the beta version of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for eSankhyiki portal - the national portal for official statistics.

MCP is a technology that allows users to connect directly with datasets through their own AI tools and applications, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in a statement.

This launch is part of NSO's ongoing effort to make official statistics more accessible to citizens, researchers, and businesses.

The beta version now includes seven data products including Periodic Labour Force Survey, Consumer Price Index, Annual Survey of Industries, Index of Industrial Production, National Account Statistics, Wholesale Price Index and Environmental Statistics with more datasets to be added in the coming months. PTI ABI MR