MoSPI seeks comments on national accounts data discussion paper

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released a discussion paper titled 'Changes in Methodology of Quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts' and invited feedback from users and experts.
The new series of National Accounts Statistics with FY 2022-23 as base year is scheduled to be released on 27th February, 2026, said a MoSPI statement.
The MoSPI has invited comments/ feedback from experts and users of national accounts data on the discussion paper.
The MoSPI is in the process of revising the base year of national accounts. An Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS) under the chairmanship of Professor B N Goldar has been constituted to advise MoSPI, among other things, on inclusion of new data sources for improving the estimates of National Accounts and the methodology for compilation and presentation of National Accounts Statistics for purposes of economic analysis and policy formulation.
The Committee has representation from various Central Ministries and Departments, State Governments, Academia and Research Institutions.
FY 2022-23 has been chosen as the base year of new series and the estimates of new series are scheduled to be released on 27th February, 2026.
With a view to apprising the users of national accounts data about the proposed changes in the new series, the Ministry has planned to release discussion papers on the compilation of National Accounts Statistics.
The first discussion paper on changes in compilation of aggregates based on production/income approach was released on 21st November, 2025 and the second discussion paper on the proposed improvements in compilation of GDP from expenditure approach was released on 16th December, 2025 to seek feedback/suggestions from users.
The papers are available on MoSPI’s website -https://mospi.gov.in/announcements. This is the third discussion paper, which focuses on changes in the methodology of the Quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts. PTI KKS KKS MR
MoSPI seeks comments on national accounts data discussion paper
Follow Us
New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released a discussion paper titled 'Changes in Methodology of Quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts' and invited feedback from users and experts.
The new series of National Accounts Statistics with FY 2022-23 as base year is scheduled to be released on 27th February, 2026, said a MoSPI statement.
The MoSPI has invited comments/ feedback from experts and users of national accounts data on the discussion paper.
The MoSPI is in the process of revising the base year of national accounts. An Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS) under the chairmanship of Professor B N Goldar has been constituted to advise MoSPI, among other things, on inclusion of new data sources for improving the estimates of National Accounts and the methodology for compilation and presentation of National Accounts Statistics for purposes of economic analysis and policy formulation.
The Committee has representation from various Central Ministries and Departments, State Governments, Academia and Research Institutions.
FY 2022-23 has been chosen as the base year of new series and the estimates of new series are scheduled to be released on 27th February, 2026.
With a view to apprising the users of national accounts data about the proposed changes in the new series, the Ministry has planned to release discussion papers on the compilation of National Accounts Statistics.
The first discussion paper on changes in compilation of aggregates based on production/income approach was released on 21st November, 2025 and the second discussion paper on the proposed improvements in compilation of GDP from expenditure approach was released on 16th December, 2025 to seek feedback/suggestions from users.
The papers are available on MoSPI’s website -https://mospi.gov.in/announcements. This is the third discussion paper, which focuses on changes in the methodology of the Quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts. PTI KKS KKS MR