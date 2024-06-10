Most businessmen cautious about speaking out; Rahul Bajaj spoke truth to power: Uday Kotak

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Finance industry veteran Uday Kotak on Monday said most businessmen are cautious about speaking truth in front of those in power and do not speak their mind on pertinent issues.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled 'Hamara Rahul', based on the life of Bajaj Group's former chairman emeritus Rahul Bajaj, Kotak reminisced how the late billionaire had shown the rare ability of speaking out multiple times.

"Most businessmen have been very cautious about how they speak," Kotak, the founder of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, said.

He recounted two specific instances when Bajaj displayed his "outstanding" ability. One of the occasions was at an award function, where Bajaj, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raised the concern about the fear of speaking out among businessmen.

"He (Bajaj) spoke what no one had the courage to speak, but which everyone had it in their minds. We have to salute Rahul Bajaj for being that icon of indian industry who was never scared about speaking truth," Kotak said.

Pheroza Godrej, the founder of Cymroza Art Gallery, said Bajaj had a keen interest in restoration of legacy and spoke about his contributions in preserving the Bhau Daji Lad Mueseum.

In a video message, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy termed Bajaj as a courageous and honest person who displayed high integrity and open minded attitudes.

Speaking at the sidelines of the book launch event, EPC major HCC's chairman and managing director Ajit Gulabchand exuded confidence that reforms cannot be derailed by compulsions of the coalition government due to the leadership offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gulabchand also hailed the portfolio allocations of the Union Cabinet ministers of the third term of the PM Modi-led government. PTI AA HVA