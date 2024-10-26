Most employees feel firms should prioritise a jobseeker's overall personality, cultural fit: Report

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Nearly 77 per cent of the employees interviewed believe that companies should evaluate a candidate's overall personality to see if they fit the organisation's culture, a report said on Saturday.

A report by staffing solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants has revealed that nearly 77 per cent of the respondents believe that while recruiting, companies should prioritise a candidate's overall personality and cultural fit alongside traditional metrics such as grades and experience.

This indicates a growing recognition among hiring professionals and candidates alike that a holistic view of an employee's capabilities can lead to more effective hiring decisions, it added.

By prioritising cultural alignment, recruiters help build cohesive teams that share common goals, it stated.

"By emphasising personality and cultural fit, and by harnessing the power of technology, recruiters can make more informed decisions that not only enhance individual job performance but also contribute to the overall success of organisations," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said in a statement.

This report by staffing solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants is based on a survey among 1,777 participants, including employees and HR executives across sectors.

The findings in the report also indicate a shift in focus regarding recruiting strategies as 78 per cent of respondents believed that hiring strategies should prioritise long-term business outcomes rather than immediate metrics like time to fill or offer acceptance rates.

When it comes to interview formats, 77 per cent of employees believed face-to-face interviews are more effective, valuing the personal interaction that enhances communication and understanding, the report stated.

These meetings allow for crucial non-verbal cues, fostering connection and comfort for candidates, it added. PTI SM MR