Most Indian workforce believe AI skills will boost career growth: Emeritus study

New Delhi: Nearly 94 per cent of Indian professionals surveyed believe that mastering AI skills will fast-track their career growth, according to 2025 Global Workplace Skills Study conducted by Emeritus.

The study underlined that India is experiencing a transformative wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in workplaces, prompting working professionals to learn the necessary skills and tools for the future.

The study, which surveyed over 6,000 respondents across 18 countries aged 21-65 working across sectors such as finance and insurance, manufacturing, software & IT services, and education, among others, revealed that Indian professionals are leading the global AI adoption curve.

"An impressive 96 per cent of Indian professionals are using AI and generative AI tools at work, significantly higher than the 81 per cent in the US and 84 per cent in the UK.

As a result, 95 per cent of Indian workers report increased productivity due to these technologies, outpacing the global average," it revealed.

Indian professionals are prioritising AI skills to stay competitive, with 90 per cent considering AI and generative AI crucial for future career success.

Moreover, 94 per cent view AI expertise as essential not only for career advancement but also for diversifying across industries -- far surpassing the global average of 87 per cent.

Notably, machine learning is among the top five most sought-after skills in India, with professionals twice as likely as global counterparts to focus on it, as per the report.