Most professionals keen to upskill; time constraints, course affordability key concerns

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) A significant percentage of professionals believe upskilling is critical for long-term career growth, largely driven by the need to stay relevant in current roles and aspirations for higher pay or promotion, says a survey.

According to a new survey by jobs and talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), 78 per cent of professionals said upskilling is 'critical', but structural constraints such as lack of time or high course costs are holding them back from upskilling consistently.

The survey, conducted online among 2,854 working professionals, further revealed that 26 per cent of respondents upskill monthly, while another 26 per cent said they learn only a few times a year or rarely, underscoring how time and affordability pressures are limiting sustained learning habits even as awareness remains high.

"Upskilling is no longer a differentiator. It's fast becoming a baseline expectation across roles and industries. What the data clearly shows is that the challenge isn't intent, but consistency. Time constraints and course affordability are emerging as the biggest friction points.

"Structured learning pathways, employer-supported programmes, and flexible, time-efficient formats will be critical to turning intent into sustained weekly learning," foundit VP, Marketing, Anupama Bhimrajka added.

The survey further noted that learning frequency also directly affects confidence in future employability, as only 32 per cent of respondents said they are very confident that their skills will remain relevant over the next three years. PTI SM DRR