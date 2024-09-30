Most students, corporates prefer 4-6 month internships: Report

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Internships have increasingly become a preferred mode of candidate selection for many corporations and most students and corporates prefer 4 to 6 months (one semester) of internships as an appropriate time for learning, says a report.

According to a report by AI-powered recruitment automation firm HirePro students (53 per cent), colleges (40 per cent) and corporates (57 per cent) prefer internships that last for 4-6 months (one semester) as it is neither too long nor too short.

Students see internships as an opportunity to learn the real-world nuances of what they study in classrooms, while being mentored by a knowledgeable expert, said the report.

For corporations, it found that it is a great way to closely observe a candidate and see how quickly they can learn and start delivering on tasks. However, colleges endorse 10-12 months long internships for students to be industry-ready, it added.

"Students now prefer engaging with companies well before the final placement cycle, with contests and hackathons serving as an initial touchpoint and internships representing the next step," HirePro COO S Pasupathi said.

This HirePro report is based on opinions of over 20,000 students, over 350 educational institutions, and over 200 corporate entities and additional perspectives from over 100 campus recruitment experts.

Meanwhile, the report found that students prioritise flexibility and fair compensation in internships with 68 per cent of students are willing to relocate to any location for the right opportunity.

The expected monthly stipend for full-time internships ranges from Rs 15,000-Rs 40,000, added the report.

Further, it revealed that a significant disparity exists between students, corporates, and academia regarding remote and flexible internship models.

As the demand for remote and flexible work continues to rise, the report highlighted that 79 per cent of students are ready to embrace remote internships, while 71 per cent of corporates do not agree citing concerns over effective supervision and hands-on training.

Over 67 per cent colleges support remote internship models, acknowledging the new digital landscape, added the report. PTI SM DRR