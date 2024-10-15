Mother Dairy becomes dairy partner for upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced its official association as 'dairy partner' for the upcoming 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

As part of this collaboration, Mother Dairy will be actively involved throughout the season, engaging with fans and consumers through various initiatives and promotional activities designed to enhance the excitement surrounding the sport.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said the Kabaddi sport is deeply embedded in India's culture and heritage.

"This collaboration is a perfect fit for our brand, offering us a unique opportunity to engage with our consumers and the passionate Kabaddi community across the country. By bringing together the power of dairy nutrition and the dynamic energy of Kabaddi, Mother Dairy aspires to promote the growth of the sport while fostering a culture of health and wellness nationwide," he added.

Mother Dairy, as the official 'dairy partner' for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season will maintain a significant presence of brand and product portfolio at match venues and on official broadcast channels, while also engaging consumers across various platforms, including digital media.

Mother Dairy is a leading dairy player which manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer and ghee among others under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand.

The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc under the 'Safal' brand. PTI MJH MJH SHW