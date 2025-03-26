Mother Dairy launches high-protein milk in Delhi-NCR to address nutritional gaps

New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Wednesday launched 'Promilk', a protein-rich milk product priced at Rs 70 per litre, targeting the country's protein deficit population in the Delhi-NCR region.

The new cow milk product contains 40 grams of protein per litre, 4 per cent fat, and 11.5 per cent solids-not-fat (SNF), and is fortified with vitamins A and D. It will be available in 500 ml and one-litre packaging through offline and online retail outlets starting Thursday.

The company's Managing Director Manish Bandlish said the product aims to address nutritional challenges, noting that 70-80 per cent of Indians struggle to meet daily protein requirements, with 93 per cent unaware of their nutritional needs.

"Protein is a vital part of a balanced diet," Bandlish said at the launch event.

Promilk offers 30 per cent more protein than standard milk, providing a convenient nutrition solution, while maintaining familiar taste.

The company's initial target is 50,000 litres daily and plans to expand beyond Delhi-NCR based on initial market response.

Mother Dairy also intends to introduce additional 'Pro' range products like curd and paneer within three months.

A subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, Mother Dairy collects milk from 10 lakh farmers across 12 states and operates 40 lakh retail outlets nationwide.