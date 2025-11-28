Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns

New Delhi: Milk supplier Mother Dairy's Managing Director Manish Bandlish has resigned from the post to pursue his professional career outside the company, sources said.

His tenure will end on November 30.

Bandlish joined Mother Dairy in March 2021 as the Managing Director.

When contacted, Mother Dairy, which clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore last fiscal, confirmed the development.

"Manish Bandlish has decided to step down from his position as Managing Director of Mother Dairy, upon completion of his notice period on November 30, 2025, in order to pursue his professional goals outside the company," Mother Dairy said in an e-mail reply to PTI queries.

Mother Dairy extended sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions to the overall growth of the company.

In the interim, Mother Dairy said the responsibilities of the Managing Director will be overseen by the Deputy Managing Director under the guidance of the Board.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the country.

The company sells over 50 lakh litres of milk per day across many states, and out of that, more than 35 lakh litres per day are sold in the Delhi-NCR market.

It sells milk and dairy products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

That apart, Mother Dairy sells edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and horticulture (fresh and frozen fruits & vegetables) items under the 'Safal' brand.

The company has also entered into the bread and bakery business.

Mother Dairy, which was commissioned in 1974, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

It was established under the initiative of 'Operation Flood', the world's biggest dairy development programme, launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation.

Mother Dairy has nine company-owned milk processing plants and four facilities for the horticulture business.

The company has 16 associated plants for edible oils.