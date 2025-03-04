Motherson becomes Tier 1 supplier to Airbus Commercial Aircraft

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Motherson, a global manufacturer of aerospace components, on Tuesday said it has been selected as a Tier 1 supplier to Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The company through a subsidiary CIM Tools India has signed a multi-year contract to manufacture and deliver a range of aerospace components and assemblies directly to Airbus' final assembly lines, Motherson said in a statement.

The supplies will commence from Motherson’s specialised aerospace facility based in Bengaluru, it added.

Motherson is already a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Helicopter and Airbus Defence and Space.

"This significant achievement highlights Motherson's manufacturing capabilities, high-quality standards, and commitment to timely delivery. Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality components and assemblies," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

Motherson’s Aerospace Business Division President Kunal Bajaj said the Tier 1 status with Airbus Commercial is expected to drive significant growth in business with them.

"This new status reflects our ongoing investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and quality systems to serve our global aerospace customers and their growing production needs," he added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL