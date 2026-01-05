Motherson secures incentives under PLI scheme for electronics components manufacturing

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Monday said its arm Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd has secured incentives under the government's production linked incentive scheme.

Under the latest approvals, MECPL (Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd) has been included among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), for the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

These incentives are for six years -- from FY26 to FY31, with an expected cumulative investment of Rs 1,900 crore over the investment period, it added.

"MECPL is looking to create over 5,000 employment opportunities at its plant in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, during the course of these incentives," SAMIL said.

Motherson's inclusion in the ECMS initiative reflects its strong capabilities and readiness to scale operations in high-value segments such as consumer electronics, it added. PTI RKL HVA