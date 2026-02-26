Motilal Oswal Alternates raises Rs 1,700-cr pvt credit fund

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Motilal Oswal Alternates on Thursday announced the first closure of its private credit fund, India Credit Excellence Fund - I, at Rs 1,700 crore.

The fund also includes Rs 200 crore commitments from the Motilal Oswal Group, a company statement said.

The fund will focus on secured lending and customised solutions targeting mid-market businesses that are profitable, growing, and fundamentally creditworthy, but unable to access capital at the right tenor and structure from banks or capital markets, the release added.

"India's private credit market is at an inflection point. We estimate the addressable market to grow to over Rs 10 lakh crore over the next few years. This shall be driven by mid-market corporate actively seeking flexible, non-dilutive capital as traditional financing channels face structural constraints. We intend to be their partner of choice," Rakshat Kapoor, head and chief investment officer for private credit at Motilal Oswal Alternates, said.

The fund was launched in January 2026, targeting a total corpus of Rs 3,000 crore, including green shoe, the company said.

Motilal Oswal Alternates raised over Rs 23,000 crore in two decades across 11 funds and currently manages Rs 28,000 crore in assets. Further, the platform had also recently announced the final close of its fifth and largest ever private equity fund at Rs 8,500 crore, the release added. PTI MSU AA MR