Motilal Oswal AMC announces leadership changes; elevates Prateek Agrawal as MD, CEO

New Delhi: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) announced leadership changes to drive its growth strategy with the elevation of Prateek Agrawal as managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

Advertisment

He will take charge from Navin Agarwal, who will go back to his Group role.

In his new capacity, Agrawal will continue to drive strategic initiatives and contribute to the overall growth of the Motilal Oswal Group.

Agrawal, who has close to three decades of experience, joined Motilal Oswal AMC in October 2022, the AMC's listed arm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a stock exchange filing.

Advertisment

Additionally, Akhil Chaturvedi, currently chief business officer of Motilal Oswal AMC, has been elevated to the position of executive director. He has been associated with the asset management firm for over 11 years and has been leading the entire sales and operations functions.

Further, Niket Shah, fund manager of designated schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, has been promoted to the position of chief investment Officer. He has also been associated with the Motilal Oswal Group for over 11 years.

All of them will start on their new roles with effect from April 26.

"This leadership transition not only recognizes their efforts but also demonstrates our focused progression towards attaining market leading positions across our businesses. We strongly believe in empowering our internal talent to propel businesses to greater heights. Promoting Prateek as MD and CEO reinforces our commitment to internal capabilities and a culture of growth and excellence," Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal AMC, said.

Motilal Oswal AMC's assets under management rose to Rs 71,810 crores in March, 2024 from Rs 45,712 crore in March 2023.