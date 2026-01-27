Motilal Oswal Fin Services Q3 net profit jumps 58 pc to Rs 721 cr

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 58 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 721 crore for the December quarter 2025, driven by robust growth in its assets and private wealth management business.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 456 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 611 crore, marking a rise of 16 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis and a 10 per cent growth sequentially.

Its total net revenue rose 11.3 per cent to Rs 1,497 crore, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in a regulatory filing.

In the asset management segment, its PAT increased by 65 per cent year-on-year to Rs 227 crore.

Its total assets under management (AUM) climbed 33 per cent to Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

Mutual Fund SIP inflows surged 55 per cent to Rs 4,515 crore, giving it a 5 per cent market share, the company said.

The private wealth management division reported a PAT of Rs 82 crore, with net flows standing at Rs 4,314 crore.

The wealth management business posted a profit of Rs 181 crore, with brokerage income rising 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The capital markets business recorded a 15 per cent increase in profit to Rs 70 crore, maintaining its top ranking across IPOs and qualified institutional placements (QIP) during the year, while the housing finance arm posted a 12 per cent rise in profit to Rs 42 crore, and AUM grew 24 per cent to Rs 5,379 crore, it added.

Its treasury investments stood at Rs 9,562 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year, generating a strong internal rate of return of 18.5 per cent since inception.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

MOFSL's net worth stood at Rs 13,632 crore as of December 31, 2025. PTI HG HG BAL BAL