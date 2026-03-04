Motilal Oswal Home Finance signs USD 100 mn debt deal with ADB for women-focused, affordable, green housing

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Motilal Oswal Home Finance on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement to raise USD 100 million in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand lending to women borrowers and promote green-certified affordable housing projects.

To be raised in rupee-equivalent debt, a part of the capital will be used to provide affordable housing loans to women borrowers while 10 per cent of the proceeds will be deployed to finance the construction of residential units that meet recognised green building certification standards, supporting the adoption of environmentally sustainable construction practices, the company said in a release.

"The financing from ADB significantly enhances the strength and diversity of our funding base. Access to long-tenor capital at competitive terms improves our overall cost of funds and supports better asset-liability matching, which is critical in the housing finance business," said Bhavin Shah, chief financial officer of Motilal Oswal Home Finance.

Isabel Chatterton, director general, private sector operations department, Asian Development Bank said the long-term financing will help Motilal Oswal Home Finance broaden access to affordable housing loans for women, who currently account for just 13 per cent of homeowners, and support the company's entry into the green'certified housing segment.

During the first nine months of FY26, Motilal Oswal Home Finance's disbursements reached Rs 1,303 crore, and it maintained stable asset quality, with Gross NPA at 1.43 per cent as of December 2025. PTI MSU MR