Motorola expects to double export from India, domestic sales this year

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Mobile devices maker Motorola plans to double exports as well as domestic sales as it strives to be among top three players in the country, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch Motorola edge 50 pro smartphone, Motorola Asia Pacific Executive Director Prashanth Mani told PTI that the company strives to be among top three smartphone brands globally and India is a critical market for its aspirations.

“We have to double our volume to become worldwide number three, the rest of China. In this context India becomes a critical market where we have to be number three.

“To be number three in India, we have to double our business. Two consecutive years we have doubled our business in the calendar year 2022 and 2023. The key is now to almost double business this year,” Mani said.

Advertisment

At the event, the company launched Motorola edge 50 Pro which will go on sale from April 9 on Flipkart in the price range of Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999. The price of the product will start Rs 27,999 onward if offers are applied.

Mani said that the company wants to be a lifestyle tech brand for consumers by giving them choice of curated colours, enabling new technologies to enhance productivity and bringing AI enabled applications on the devices.

“We will focus on localisation of smartphones. We have been already doing it but we will go deeper on to component level,” he said.

Advertisment

Motorola has collaborated with colour specialist company Pantone to bring exclusive colours for mobile devices.

“Pantone is a big story for us. They curate colour for us. This association with Pantone is exclusive for us,” Mani said.

He said that the company aspires to be among top three smartphone brands in India in the premium segment (priced in the range of Rs 30,000-50,000) by March 2026 quarter. PTI PRS MR