Motorola India appoints TM Narasimhan as Managing Director, Mobile Business Group

New Delhi: Motorola on Thursday announced the appointment of T M Narasimhan as the Managing Director for Mobile Business Group, India.

Narasimhan will oversee the India business for Motorola, the company said in a release.

"In line with its focus on the Indian smartphone market and the vision to be among the top three smartphone brands, Motorola has strengthened its India leadership team by appointing TM Narasimhan to lead the India business," it said.

He will report to Prashanth Mani who will continue to be the head of Motorola's Asia Pacific business.

According to the release, Narasimhan comes with extensive experience in sales operations, business and financial planning, having held various roles in FMCG, and consumer tech organisations like PepsiCo, Britannia and Samsung.

"With a proven track record of building and nurturing teams, he has consistently delivered business results while balancing short-term and long-term goals," he added.