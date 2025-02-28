Motovolt Mobility bags CESL tender to supply e-bicycles to rural women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Motovolt Mobility on Friday said it has bagged a contract from Convergence Energy Services to supply electric bicycles to rural women entrepreneurs.

The company has secured the 'Sustainable Transport for Rural Entrepreneurs through Electric Cycles' (STREE) project tender from Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned company of EESL under the Union Ministry of Power, Motovolt Mobility said in a statement.

The STREE pilot programme, initiated by CESL in partnership with the Union Ministry of Rural Development, aims to provide 1,800 cargo electric bicycles across four states -- Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

"Motovolt will play a key role in the execution of this programme by supplying and deploying cargo electric cycles specifically designed for rural applications," the company said.

To ensure the programme's long-term success, the company will support CESL in facilitating training sessions for self-help groups (SHG) women, helping them maximise the utility of the electric cycles and improve their livelihoods, it added.

By deploying cargo e-cycles, the project seeks to enhance mobility, improve access for rural women and entrepreneurs, and offer a clean, sustainable transportation alternative.

"This initiative is about creating opportunities for rural women and entrepreneurs, improving their mobility, and fostering economic growth through clean, green solutions. At Motovolt, we believe that empowering these communities with electric mobility is a powerful way to drive change and sustainability at the grassroots level," Motovolt Mobility founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary said.

The initiative will also focus on raising awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles and building local capacity for e-mobility in underserved regions.

Motovolt also said it will further support CESL in its outreach to facilitate effective implementation of the project through the State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) in the respective states.