Motovolt Mobility bets big on newly launched e-scooters

Kolkata: City-based Motovolt Mobility is betting big on sales of its newly launched e-scooters for both passenger and cargo transportation in the country, a top company official said.

The multi-utility e-scooter, manufactured at its Taratola factory, was launched on Tuesday.

Adoption of electric mobility is increasing in the country, CEO of Motovolt Mobility Tushar Chowdhury said at the launch event here.

Motovolt Mobility, which had earlier unveiled e-cycles, has entered into a technical collaboration with German company eROCKIT for the manufacture of e-scooters, priced at Rs 1,22,000.

Chowdhury said the e-scooter can be converted from a cargo vehicle to a passenger vehicle and vice-versa, in a bid to cater to different consumer segments.

The company has also tied up with another German firm, Swobbee, for battery swapping, he said.

West Bengal Transport Secretary Soumitra Mohan, who was also present on the occasion, said e-mobility is the future of sustainable development.