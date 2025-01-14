MoU for 'mega' steel plant in Keonjhar likely to be signed in January: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said he is hopeful that the MoU for establishment of a "mega" steel plant in mineral-rich Keonjhar district would be signed during a business conclave in the state on January 28-29.

Majhi said he is focusing on signing of the MoU during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha’ conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar.

“My priority is the overall development of the district... developing road connectivity, drinking water supply, health and education sectors,” he told reporters here.

“Discussions are continuing... I am hopeful that I will succeed in this matter (signing of the MoU),” the CM said.

Keonjhar has reserves of iron, manganese, chromite and dolomite, and there is a need to set up industries in the district, he said.

“I want to assure the people of Keonjhar that the steel plant would be established very soon,” said Majhi, who is on a three-day visit to the district from Tuesday.

Majhi had in November last year informed that the JSW Group and South Korean steel major POSCO will jointly set up a greenfield steel facility in his home district.

During the tenure of the previous BJD government, ArcelorMittal had planned a 12 MTPA steel plant in Keonjhar, but the project was shelved due to protests. PTI BBM RBT