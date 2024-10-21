MoU signed between PWD and SJVNL for widening of road projects

MoU signed between PWD and SJVNL for widening of road project.

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth around Rs 70 crore has been signed between the state Public Works Department (PWD) and SJVN Ltd for the widening of various road projects in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Presiding over the MoU signing ceremony here, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the MoU had been signed for the widening of Sunni-Luhri road, Gharat Nala-Khaira road, Shimla-Mandi road and Dhali-Devidhar road.

In a statement issued here, he said that this MoU was a historic step towards improving the road infrastructure in both rural and urban areas of the state.

He said that during his recent visit to Delhi, he had urged the Central government to declare five important roads including the Salapad-Tattapani-Sunni-Khaira-Luhri road, as national highways.

"It would not only benefit the Karsog area but Ani, Kumarsain, Rampur and Kinnaur regions as well, " he said , adding that the road was near the China border which also makes it important from a strategic point of view.

Chairman and Managing Director of SJVNL Susheel Kumar gave details about the ongoing projects in the Sunni and Luhri areas. PTI BPL MR