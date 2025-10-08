MoU signed for AI-enabled drone capabilities for Indian Army Land Systems

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) The 515 Army Base Workshop (515 ABW) and IndyASTRA Technologies Private Limited have signed an MoU to fast-track Al-enabled drone capabilities for Indian Army Land Systems.

The MoU's aim is to enable technology infusion in drone manufacturing with a focus on Al-enabled Flight Control System (FCS) and a Standard Drone Operating Platform (SDOP), a statement issued by the Defence Public Relation Officer said.

"IndyASTRA will provide technical consultancy to 515 ABW for comprehensive evaluation of drone technologies. This includes subsystem reviews, integration readiness and compliance with Army standards,” the statement said.

515 ABW will route need-based requests for manufacturing trials, validation, and certification support to IndyASTRA with emphasis on interoperability, safety and standards conformity, it added.

The statement said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will strengthen indigenous capability and reduce import dependence for critical unmanned systems.

It will shorten time-to-field for Al-enabled drone solutions supporting Army operations. The model is designed to be replicable for future programs and related subsystems. PTI GMS GMS ADB