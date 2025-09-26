MoU signed to promote Jute, new-age fibre cultivation in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 26 (PTI) A four-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Kohima on Friday to promote jute and new-age natural fibre cultivation in Nagaland, an official said.

The MoU was signed by the National Jute Board (NJB), the Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI), ICAR-Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres (ICAR-CRIJAF), and Agriculture department of Nagaland government.

The MoU signing was chaired by Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Nagaland, Wezope Kenye, in the presence of Director Sanuzo Nienu, Joint Secretary Union Ministry of Textile Padmini Singha, NJB Head (Technical) Mahadeb Datta, JCI Director (Finance) Kaushik Rakshit and others at the secretariat here.

The MoU, valid for five years from 2025-26 to 2030-31, aims to expand jute farming across Nagaland, improve agronomy practices, and introduce fibres such as flax, ramie, and sisal on a pilot scale.

The agreement seeks to provide farmers with alternative cash crops, higher incomes, and opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, officials noted that jute, being biodegradable, renewable, and eco-friendly, has immense potential as a substitute for plastics and timber.

India, the world's largest producer of jute and jute goods, continues to rely heavily on government-supported supply of sacks, leaving diversification underexplored.

The MoU is expected to open new industrial applications and support value-added fibre production in the state.

Under the collaboration, Nagaland Agriculture department will identify suitable land and farmers and extend support through existing schemes.

NJB will provide technical, financial, and promotional support under the Jute ICARE and New Age Fibre Mission.

ICAR-CRIJAF will supply technical guidance, seed varieties, and R&D support.

JCI will establish procurement and price support mechanisms to ensure farmers receive fair value for their produce.

Officials emphasised that Nagaland's agro-climatic conditions are highly conducive for jute and flax cultivation.

The partnership is also aligned with the Government of India's broader push towards natural fibres under the Union Budget 2025-26, which highlighted new-age fibre development as part of the Mission for Cotton Productivity.

Briefing the media after the signing of the agreement, Shahshi Bhushan Singh, Secretary & CEO of NJB, said the initiative marks a significant step in making Nagaland a jute-growing hub.

"Through this MoU, we are trying to start jute cultivation in Nagaland in a very big way. Jute is a cash crop, and with proper market linkages, it will definitely generate additional remuneration for the farmers of Nagaland. This MoU will help the farmers in terms of agronomic practices, modern cultivation methods, and mechanisation," Singh stated.

He added that the project is not about cost but about farmer support, highlighting the convergence of the Government of India's ICARE scheme with the state's National Food Security Mission (NFSM).

"We will be providing seeds initially free of cost, machinery support, and training to farmers. Our target is to cover seven to eight districts of Nagaland, ensuring that all farmers in those districts benefit from jute cultivation by 2026," Singh said.

Viwheto Thorie, Joint Director, Agriculture Department and Mission Director, NFSM Nagaland, said jute cultivation is already underway in parts of the state and will now expand under this MoU.

"Currently, the programme is being executed in seven districts — Peren, Chümoukedima, Dimapur, Niuland, Wokha, and parts of Mon and Mokokchung. It is one of the most promising crops, and with the intervention of NJB and JCI, both production and marketing will be properly channelised so that farmers get maximum benefit," he said.

Thorie explained that farmers are selected based on potential and interest, with awareness programmes conducted ahead of each cropping season.

Nagaland has an estimated 3,000 hectares of land suitable for jute, of which 350 hectares are already under cultivation, he said.

With the procurement support of JCI, farmers are now able to sell raw fibres at better rates, he said.

"Earlier, middlemen paid just Rs 25–30 per kg. But after JCI’s intervention with a minimum support price, farmers got Rs 41.50 in 2023, and this year the rate has risen to Rs 56.40 per kg. In some cases, middlemen are now offering up to Rs 60 per kg. This shows how the intervention has directly benefited our farmers," Thorie said.

Both the officials confirmed that training and awareness programmes for farmers will begin from November, ahead of the February sowing season.

Jute, typically a 120-day crop, will be cultivated from March to July across the targeted districts, they added.