MoU worth Rs 10,000 crore signed with Web Werks for data centre: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 10,000 crore with Web Werks for investment in a mega IT/ITES data centre in the state in the next five years, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office has said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shinde in Davos, the CM’s office said on X on Thursday night.

The investment proposal has the potential to create direct employment for 1,500 people, it said.

Earlier, CM Shinde had said that the state had inked MoUs worth Rs 3,53,675 crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. PTI MR NR