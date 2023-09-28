MoUs for investments worth Rs 3,000 cr in U'khand signed in UK

Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) Agreements for investments worth Rs 3,000 crore in Uttarakhand were signed on Thursday, the third day of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's current tour of the UK to invite investors.

Advertisment

An MoU for investment worth Rs 2,000 crore was signed with Aager Technology and another for investment worth Rs 1,000 crore with Fira Barcelona, an official release here said.

Aager Technology will invest in Lithium battery plants in the state.

Fira Barcelona is an European group engaged in event management with expertise in organising world-class business fairs.

Two MoUs were also signed with Ease My Trip to promote Uttarakhand internationally as a tourist destination.

The chief minister also met around 250 entrepreneurs in Birmingham and extended an invitation to them to participate in the forthcoming Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in December. PTI ALM BAL BAL