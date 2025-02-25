Rs 30,77,000 crore worth MoUs inked during GIS and in run-up to business summit: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said investments worth Rs 30,77,000 crore were secured through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) and in the run-up to the business meet.

Yadav said his government has introduced a single window system for granting fast approval of proposals for setting up industries in the state and decided to observe 2025 as the year of "Industries and Employment."

He was speaking at the concluding session of the GIS organized by the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.