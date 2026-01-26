MoUs signed at Davos: CM making exaggerated claims, says Cong's Sapkal

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was making "exaggerated claims" about investment proposals secured for the state at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Maharashtra has signed MoUs of Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which can create up to 40 lakh jobs in areas ranging from industries, services, agriculture and technology, Fadnavis had said last week.

"The chief minister is making exaggerated claims. The actual status of investments must be made public," Sapkal said after attending a Republic Day event at the Congress office here.

Holding a virtual news conference from the Swiss city on January 22, Fadnavis had also said talks are at a preliminary stage for projects worth Rs 7-10 lakh crore, and MoUs are expected to materialise in the next two months.

The CM had said 83 per cent of MoUs are Direct Foreign Investment.

As much as 16 per cent of the investment is in the form of technical partnership in financial institutions, and these are import substitute technologies, he had said.

Fadnavis had informed 83 per cent of the FDI would come from 18 countries including the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Germany, France, Austria, UAE, Spain, Canada and Belgium.

The realisation rate of these MoUs is 75 per cent. Last year's MoUs have materialised to the extent of 75 per cent, the chief minister had said.