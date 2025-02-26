MoUs worth Rs 10,785 cr signed on Day 2 of biz summit in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Investment proposals amounting to Rs 10,785 crore have been signed so far with companies across various sectors on the concluding day of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state government inked a Rs 3,000 crore MoU with Virinchi Limited to set up a 200 MW data centre, along with another MoU worth Rs 200 crore with Virinchi Healthcare Private Limited to set up a 500-bed super specialty hospital.

A Rs 3,200 crore pact was signed with Star Cements Ltd to establish a cement clinker and grinding plant through their subsidiary Star Cement North East Ltd.

The state government also signed a Rs 1,500 crore agreement with Matheson Hydrogen Pvt Ltd to set up a 95 KTPA Hydrogen and Steam Generation Plant.

A Rs 700 crore deal was inked with UltraTech Cement for establishing a grinding unit and a cement-bulk terminal. Copper Plus Holdings SAC signed a Rs 1,000 crore agreement for services and operations including mining exploration.

A Rs 275 crore agreement was signed with Tamara Leisure Experiences Private Limited to establish a five-star luxury eco-resort in Kaziranga.

Varun Beverages Limited agreed to invest Rs 510 crore to set up a new manufacturing plant for carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, and fruit pulp-based drinks.

A Rs 500 crore MoU was signed with Global Health Ltd, while two non-financial agreements were inked with ITE Education Service on separate topics.

''Grateful to the industry community for their continued support'', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

In a post on Tuesday, Sarma mentioned that 164 MoUs of investment proposals across 15 sectors were signed on the first day of the summit.

"Grateful to all industry leaders for their continued trust and confidence in the Assam Growth Story," he added.

On Day 1, four international non-financial MoUs were signed, while leading domestic companies like Adani Group, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and PSUs such as OIL, ONGC and NRL pledged investment in this northeastern state.

Four international MoUs were also signed on Tuesday, including one with Bill Melinda Gates Foundation to collaborate in developmental support in health, agriculture etc.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore, signed an MoU for nursing talent skills cooperation, ASEAN One Co Ltd, Japan inked another to set up a skill training institute, while Spice Lemon will establish a Japanese Language institute.

During the inaugural session, private sector behemoths Reliance, Adani, Vedanta and Tatas also cumulatively announced an investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in the Northeastern state. PTI DG SSG MNB