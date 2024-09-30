MoUs worth Rs 12.5 lakh cr signed for 'Rising Rajasthan' summit: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Investment agreements worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore have been signed during Mumbai and Delhi roadshows in the run-up to the 'Rising Rajasthan' investor summit to be held in Jaipur in December, state's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday.

"Agreements worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore were signed during the roadshow in Mumbai (in August) for investments in sectors including renewable energy, cement, auto components and battery storage...which will generate 7 lakh job opportunities in Rajasthan," Sharma said addressing the Delhi roadshow here.

Asserting that there are innumerable opportunities for investment in Rajasthan, he called upon the industry players to invest in the state, promising investment-friendly policies.

Overall, investment proposals worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore have been completed (Delhi and Mumbai), Sharma said.

"This is just the beginning. We have reached Rs 12.5 lakh crore in the second roadshow and I am hopeful that we will reach much further because of immense opportunities across sectors in Rajasthan ... We invite all to come and invest in Rajasthan," he told reporters here.