MoUs worth Rs 2,268 cr signed with 108 firms during Latur investment summit

Latur, Apr 12 (PTI) Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 2,268 crore were signed during the District Investment Summit in Maharashtra's Latur, an official said on Saturday.

The MoUs with 108 units will generate 2,600 jobs, said Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

While last year's target was Rs 600 crore, the actual investments were above Rs 1200 crore, she said.

"In order to resolve industry challenges and encourage entrepreneurship, the administration has been holding consistent dialogues with business leaders. This support will continue in the future. Latur has consistently ranked among the top districts in Maharashtra for implementing schemes like the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme," the collector said.

She urged industries to adopt solar energy solutions extensively and asked banks to simplify lending policies to better support entrepreneurs. PTI COR BNM