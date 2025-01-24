MoUs worth Rs 50k cr to be signed by CM Fadnavis at 'Advantage Vidarbha' event: Gadkari

Nagpur, Jan 24 (PTI) Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 50,000 crore will be signed in the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event to be held in Nagpur next month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said an automobile major would be setting up a plant in Nagpur, while several steel units will come up in Gadchiroli district.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also informed that 26-27 Falcon business jets will be completely assembled at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace plant here in the next two years.

"The MoUs will be signed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event that will be held from February 7 to 9," Gadkari told reporters. PTI CLS BNM