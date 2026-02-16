Moustache Group of Hotels rebrands, eyes 100 properties by 2030

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Jaipur-headquartered Moustache Group of Hotels on Monday announced its rebranding, aiming to operate 100 more properties by 2030.

Currently, Moustache Group of Hotels operates across 20 hostels, 10 mid-market hotels, and 8 boutique luxury stays and aims to operate 100 more properties by 2030, the company said in a statement.

While hostel travel continues to be a strong and growing part of the business, India's hostel and backpacker market have also reached an estimated Rs 1,413 crore in 2024, driven by millennials, Gen Z, and solo travelers seeking community-focused stays.

At the same time, India's broader travel market has expanded rapidly as mid-scale hotels have become the fastest-growing segment in Indian hospitality, with nearly three million additional rooms expected to be required by 2030.

Luxury travel is also growing steadily, with demand rising faster than supply, particularly for smaller, experience-driven properties.

The refreshed brand structure clearly defines three verticals as Moustache Hostels remain social and community driven, Moustache Select focuses on comfort-first stays for families, professionals, and value-focused travellers and Luxuria by Moustache caters to boutique and experiential luxury stays, Moustache Group of Hotels founder-director Deepak Agarwal said.

"This clear brand architecture will reduce confusion for the consumer and decision friction for the business. With this, Moustache targets Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY27, with growth increasingly driven by Select and Luxuria. The company plans to add up to 50 new properties by 2028, with a strong focus on mid-market and boutique luxury formats," he added. PTI SM MR