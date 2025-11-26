MOVIN Express enters healthcare logistics in India

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Logistics player MOVIN Express Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced its foray into the fast growing, estimated USD 7.5 billion healthcare logistics in India, offering end-to-end temperature controlled handling for pharmaceuticals, MedTech and diagnostics sectors.

The company, a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has launched a separate vertical - - MOVIN Healthcare, offering services in 50 cities in India to start with, MOVIN Express Director and Head of UPS India, Gregory Goba-Ble told PTI here.

"What we are doing with MOVIN Healthcare is that we are launching a vertical that will respond to the trend of our customer needs to transport their temperature controlled, door-to-door (deliveries) with a very fast, reliable precision approach," he said.

Goba-Ble further said the company is offering dedicated specific packaging solutions to meet its customer needs to deliver packages within specific time limits. When asked about the market opportunity, he said, "It is growing very fast. So right now the estimate is about USD 5.5 billion to USD 7.5 billion annually in India." Apart from the business opportunity, Goba-Ble said the company's foray into the healthcare sector logistics was also a response to the needs of its customers.

"Regardless of the size of the market, there are some specific requirements that our customers have, and what we want to do is to respond to those," he noted.

The B2B service is being offered in 50 cities, not only Metro, he added.

"We are going to tier II and critical tier III cities... It is B2B, so we know where the clusters are and that's what we are working on," Goba-Ble said, adding that in due course of time the presence would be expanded.

Under MOVIN Healthcare, the company said it is offering dedicated end-to-end specialised temperature-controlled packaging capable of sustaining (2 to 8 °C) refrigerated, ambient controlled (15-25 °C) and dry ice frozen (-80-20 °C) shipments, critical for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials.

Goba-Ble said the Indian government is trying to improve the whole logistics space in India and healthcare is part of it.

"We feel that we can bring our expertise, we can bring our know-how, as well to support that," he noted.

The new vertical will also provide priority handling for all healthcare shipments, along with comprehensive carrier insurance for complete protection and movement of shipments will be securely handled and monitored in real time, supported by a 24x7 control tower, it added. PTI RKL DR DR